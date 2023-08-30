Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is shown in his office on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho State Board of Commissioners announced it would be holding a special meeting Friday to rectify an Open Meetings Law violation.

The violation was made during its Aug. 15 meeting in which board member Attorney General Raúl Labrador made a motion for an executive session but did not cite the exemption under the law that justified the closed-door meeting. The exemption was cited in the agenda, but Idaho Code requires that it be included in the motion.

