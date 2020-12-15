The Idaho Land Board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to deny a petition for a contested case hearing on a proposed giant cell phone tower on top of a 300-foot ridge near Stanley, in the middle of one of Idaho's most iconic scenic views.
The board heard a briefing from Deputy Attorney General Darrell Early, chief of the division of natural resources for the attorney general, who said the granting of a contested case hearing is up to the discretion of the Land Board in cases such as this, if board members believe a hearing "would provide additional information or assistance to you in the exercise of your duties."
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden made the successful motion to deny the hearing. "Those requests were made in good faith, and I certainly applaud them for their effort," he said. But he said his opinion was that a hearing would merely be "cumulative" in repeating the widespread objections the board already has received to the tower.
"We've already heard these comments," he said. "I'm not saying they're not important, but I am saying that most of them, as I've seen them, have been contrary to fulfilling our constitutional duty to obtain the maximum long-term return" from state endowment lands."
The state Lands Department has awarded a lease to Cingular Wireless for a 50-by-75-foot plot of state endowment land to build the tower as part of the FirstNet cellular network, which would expand first responder emergency access along with commercial use. They’d pay about $29,000 a year for 20 years for the privilege. The department held a public auction in January at which the company was the only bidder to lease the land.
If the lease goes forward, Cingular and its partner AT&T still would need to apply for federal approval under a National Environmental Policy Act review process that requires public comment; that’s part of the nationwide FirstNet communications project that AT&T’s tower would be part of. Opponents already have promised to file a federal lawsuit if the project moves forward. FirstNet is a licensee of the Federal Communications Commission.