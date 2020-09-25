NAMPA — Lactalis American Group, Inc. will host a hiring fair 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center.
Lactalis operates a cheese manufacturing facility in Nampa, which is the company's largest production facility worldwide. The Nampa plant employs more than 750 people and produces a variety of cheese products under the Galbani brand.
Lactalis employees have been designated essential, and as production volume demands have increased for the company's products, so has the company’s need for high-quality local job candidates.
The Wednesday hiring fair has been organized with strict adherence to local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The facility has several new positions ranging from entry-level packaging associates to upper-management roles. Prospective employees interested in learning more about these opportunities and what it is like to work for the world’s largest dairy company are welcome to attend this event. Attendees should bring their resumes and be prepared for an on-site interview with the potential for a same-day job offer.
In conjunction with this event, the company will be offering a $500 hiring bonus for any hourly employee that applies during the month of September and is hired before the end of October.
For a list of all open job opportunities, text CHEESE to 72345.