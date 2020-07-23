NAMPA — Lactalis American Group, which operates a cheese factory in Nampa, has announced it plans to begin a $1.7 million capital project, increasing its capacity and adding new jobs.
The capital project, announced in a press release Thursday, includes a plan to create 75 new jobs and increase production capacity at the company’s fresh mozzarella facility.
“The business climate in Idaho has made adding jobs and expanding our company in Canyon County a reality during a challenging time for our state and nation,” said Kelly Johnston, Nampa site director for Lactalis American Group.
According to the release, the expansion includes creating more than $20 million in new wages, $8.2 million in new total state revenue of and $1.9 million in new direct state revenue.
The facility's fresh mozzarella plant was completed in 2013. It was just one of several investments Lactalis made to its Nampa facility over the last decade, a press release from the company said.
“Lactalis American Group has been a strong economic partner in our area for more than two decades,” said Beth Ineck, economic development director at the city of Nampa. “We’ve been pleased to see them make the decision to continue investing in their Idaho facility. With this project, the City of Nampa and Lactalis American Group have the opportunity to partner to create and fill jobs during a time when it is most needed.”
Lactalis American Group is a family-owned company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. The company has manufacturing facilities located in Idaho, Wisconsin and New York. The company produces French and Italian cheeses, including the brands Galbani and Président.
“Now is a critical time for the local economy to add jobs and Lactalis American Group in Nampa is a great example of a company committed to doing business in Idaho," said Tom Kealey, Idaho Commerce director.