Raul Labrador mug

Raul Labrador

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters.

Cindy Carlson

Cindy Carlson

Recommended for you

Load comments