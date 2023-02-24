Gerald Pizzuto Jr.

Idaho will continue its pursuit of execution for death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto Jr.

According to a news release, Attorney General Raul Labrador has obtained a new death warrant for Pizzuto, who was scheduled for execution on Dec. 15, 2022. The Idaho Department of Correction has been unable to acquire the necessary chemicals to execute Pizzuto via lethal injection, however, according to the release.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his offices at the Idaho State Capitol on January 17.

