Idaho will continue its pursuit of execution for death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto Jr.
According to a news release, Attorney General Raul Labrador has obtained a new death warrant for Pizzuto, who was scheduled for execution on Dec. 15, 2022. The Idaho Department of Correction has been unable to acquire the necessary chemicals to execute Pizzuto via lethal injection, however, according to the release.
Pizzuto has spent more than three decades on death row after being convicted for the July 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors — Berta Herndon and her nephew Del Herndon — at a cabin north of McCall. Pizzuto is terminally ill, with bladder cancer, heart disease, diabetes and decreased intellectual function, and sought clemency. A divided Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole commuted his sentence to life in prison, but Gov. Brad Little rejected the recommendation, and the Idaho Supreme Court upheld the governor’s ability to do so, prompting the death warrant.
Labrador said in a prepared statement that Idaho’s most egregious crimes “deserve the ultimate punishment.”
“We understand IDOC is working hard to acquire the chemicals necessary to fulfill this death warrant. However, with every new court proceeding the Herndon family has been forced to re-live these heinous crimes,” Labrador said. “We hope the legislature will also consider giving the State an alternative method of execution.”
This week at the Legislature, the House Ways and Means Committee proposed a bill that would bring back the firing squad as an alternate form of the death penalty.
“The way it stands now, they may never get the materials for the lethal injection,” said bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa. “It may be indefinite.”
Skaug said other states have reinstituted the firing squad as well. Idaho legally allowed firing squads from 1982 to 2009 but never used the method in that time, Idaho Reports previously reported.
Idaho hasn’t carried out an execution since 2012, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.