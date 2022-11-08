...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Raul Labradore gives and interview during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Tuesday.
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time.
"We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve the people of Idaho."
Labrador, who defeated current longtime Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May GOP primary, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018, losing in the primary to current Gov. Brad Little.
“I think the fight that the people of Idaho expect from the attorney general right now is to take it straight to the federal government" for "encroaching" on rights, he told the Idaho Press Tuesday night. "I will be very aggressive in doing that.'
Arkoosh, a longtime independent, was backed by a long list of prominent Republicans, though he ran as the Democratic nominee. He and his supporters said the attorney general’s duties are too important for them to be politicized, and he pledged to follow Wasden’s lead in office.
Arkoosh said he was glad he ran against Labrador. “I think he’ll do what he promised, I think he will advocate for cultural values rather than constitutional values,” he said.
Wasden’s office had clashed with ultra-conservative lawmakers in recent years when they didn’t like his legal opinions, though Wasden made a point of saying he was providing accurate information about what’s legal and what’s not. That prompted the Legislature to increasingly hire its own private lawyers, at taxpayer expense, to pursue often unsuccessful legal fights over legislation that courts ruled unconstitutional.
Labrador, 54, holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Washington School of Law. He practiced immigration, criminal and administrative law in Idaho and served two terms in the state House of Representatives before first being elected to Congress in 2010.
In Congress, he co-founded the House Freedom Caucus and worked on legislation on immigration and criminal sentencing reform. Since his run for governor in 2018, he’s worked as an attorney and lobbyist; he served a year as Idaho Republican Party chairman, from June of 2019 to June of 2020.
“I’m excited to fight for you once again,” Labrador told cheering supporters on election night. “The people of Idaho deserve an attorney general who understands that his job is to represent the people and not the bureaucracy of Idaho.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.