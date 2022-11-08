Midterm Election night 2022

Raul Labradore gives and interview during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time.

"We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve the people of Idaho."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

