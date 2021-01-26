BOISE — Raúl Labrador is officially a member of Central District Health's Board of Health after a majority of county commissioners in each of the four counties within the health district voted to certify his appointment.
Labrador, an Eagle resident, former Republican U.S. Congressman and 2018 candidate for Idaho governor, will join Dr. Ted Epperly and Dr. Jane Young as an Ada County representative on the seven-person health board, serving a five-year term.
Nine of 12 commissioners approved Labrador's appointment — a simple majority was required.
The following commissioners voted to approve Labrador's appointment: Elmore County Commissioner Alfred Hofer; Valley County Commissioners Elting Hasbrouck, Sherry Maupin and Dave Bingaman; Ada County Commissioners Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck; and Boise County Commissioners Steven Twilegar, Robert Holmes and Ryan Stirm.
Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon and Elmore County Commissioners Bud Corbus and Crystal Rodgers cast “disapprove” votes.
Labrador's appointment required approval by commissioners from Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties because he would be an unelected member on the Board of Health. Appointment of a sitting county commissioner would not have required a vote; a simple majority vote by the respective county commission would have sufficed.
Labrador will fill a board vacancy left by Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who failed to win reelection last year.
NOMINATION DISPUTE
Special Prosecutor Bryan Taylor is leading an investigation into whether Davidson and Beck violated open meeting law when discussing Labrador's appointment.
Davidson and Beck nominated Labrador to the health board on Jan. 12, a day after being sworn in. Kenyon raised concerns the nomination may have violated open meeting law because of the apparent out-of-meeting discussions between Beck and Davidson about Labrador's appointment.
In response to the investigation, Beck gave Kenyon a chance to recommend another candidate. Kenyon supported Dr. Sky Blue, a local epidemiologist at Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, for the spot.
The Ada commissioners on Jan. 19 again voted to nominate Labrador, with Kenyon dissenting.
Labrador, formerly the Idaho Republican Party chairman, is an attorney at Skaug Law firm in Nampa and manages a lobbying firm. His first meeting with the Board of Health will be Feb. 19. He will receive an orientation and overview of Central District Health, led by district Director Russ Duke.
Reporter Blake Jones contributed.