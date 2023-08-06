Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

A federal judge will fast track a decision on Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s appeal of a court decision that blocks enforcement of an opinion prohibiting referring patients out of state for abortions.

Labrador filed a notice of appeal on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he asked that further litigation be put on hold while the appeal goes through. Judge Lynn Winmill had issued a preliminary injunction on the attorney general’s office, ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and two Idaho doctors.

