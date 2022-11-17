Election 2022 Attorney General Idaho Raul Labrador

Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raúl Labrador delivers his acceptance speech during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration at The Grove Hotel in Boise.

 AP/Kyle Green

Raúl Labrador, Idaho attorney general-elect, announced his picks for two top staff positions in the attorney general's office on Thursday: David Dewhirst of Montana, who will be his chief deputy attorney general; and Theo Wold, a former aide to then-President Donald Trump, who will be solicitor general.

Labrador, who defeated longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the GOP primary and went on to win the general election against Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh, will take office in January. He said Dewhirst and Wold will start work Jan. 2.

