Labor Day: A salute to the workers

Monday is Labor Day, marking the 126th year of the holiday's existence.
In modern times the holiday has veered away from its roots and has become the unofficial end of summer, marked by barbecues, parties and football and baseball games — at least until this year.
The effort to create Labor Day gained footing during the American Industrial Revolution in the 1880s when "the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living," according to history.com. Faced with low pay and poor working conditions, organized labor took root, and organized strikes and rallies to push for better working conditions, higher pay and shorter workweeks — ideals that have been taken for granted as many Americans have moved away from jobs requiring physical labor.
In 1891, when Emma Edwards Green designed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho, the interests of labor-driven industries — mining, timber and agriculture — were at the top of her mind and are prominent in her design.
While mining and logging still take place in Idaho, they are not the dominant industries they were for most of the state's first 100 years.
But our society still needs laborers. It needs bricklayers, carpenters, garbagemen, housekeepers, ironworkers, landscapers and pipefitters. It needs people not afraid of the hard, physical work that helped shape our country.
This Labor Day the Idaho Press is highlighting some of the area's laborers.
The mover: 'It's not an easy job, but I like it'
Ryan Christian has seen more than you might think as a mover.
“I have to keep it PG rated,” Christian said with a laugh. “You see some interesting stuff going through people's houses and moving their bed or dresser out when they haven’t been behind there in years.”
Christian, 25, owns Ace Movers in the Treasure Valley. He handles everything from picking up a fridge at a consignment shop to helping someone move here from out of state. His typical day consists of moving furniture from one house to another across town, loading up the truck in the morning and unloading it at the new house in the afternoon.
“I like it because it’s something new every day,” Christian said. “I get to meet different customers, go to different places. I don’t know what to expect every day. And I get to work with my family and friends, which is great.”
Christian’s dad helps him load and unload most days while his mom answers the phones. His brother Nick also helps with bigger moves.
He’s got plenty of stories to share, including the time his brother was asked to drive a customer’s truck back from California and got stranded for seven hours on the side of the road when the two front tires blew out. Or when he was told a gun safe was 600 pounds but it ended up being closer to 1,300 pounds and was unable to be moved — much to the displeasure of the customer.
Christian’s dad and grandpa both spent time on the side as movers and he did himself growing up. He branched out and opened his own company about a year ago.
It may not be the most glamorous job around, but it’s one Christian takes pride in — and one he hopes to continue doing for a long time.
“A lot of people think it's super easy and they show up and last half a day,” Christian said. “It’s not an easy job picking up heavy stuff out in the sun and moving it around. It’s definitely hard work. But I like it. I like hearing the customers say we made it easy for them or compliment us for our work.
“When I was a little kid I didn’t say I want to be a mover, but I love it. I definitely want to do this for the rest of my life.”
The plumber: A sense of pride, accomplishment
Jeremy Paxman had one simple question when asked by a friend about becoming a plumber.
“What’s it pay?” Paxman said.
The answer sold him.
More than 15 years later Paxman owns his own plumbing company Watertight Mechanical and is responsible for several commercial jobs around town including his current project, the expansion at Ten Mile Christian Church in Meridian.
But Paxman is not some silent owner that has a big staff to do everything while he jets away for vacations. He has just two other employees and handles everything himself, from the administrative side to the manual labor out on the job.
“I like to be outside and work with my hands, and I like having a sense of accomplishment,” Paxman said. “I take a lot of pride in what I do. There’s an art to being a good plumber, just like there’s an art to being a good electrician or anything else.”
Paxman wakes up before dawn each day, sometimes as early as 3 a.m., to take care of things such as invoices, payroll, bids and contracts. He arrives at the job site around 7 a.m. and works until late in the afternoon. After a quick shower and dinner, he makes time to play with his two kids and be with his wife before calling it a day.
“And that’s usually six days a week,” Paxman said.
He knows the stigma that comes with being a plumber, but has no problem with it.
“We still have the name ‘turd herder,’ and people don’t think of us as distinguished people,” Paxman said. “But it’s OK. I enjoy what I’m doing and I make good money.”
The early mornings, long days and little time left to sleep would be unappealing to some. Paxman pushes through for one reason: his family.
“Hard work pays off,” Paxman said. “I want my kids to know what hard work is and have that role model. And if I work hard then maybe my wife doesn’t have to work as hard. That’s just who I am.”
The storm-drain cleaner: Sometimes you get dirty
Just about every street with a curb and sidewalk in Ada County has a storm drain on it to catch runoff water from the street, roof and sidewalk. Unsurprisingly, those drains get messy.
Jason Zimmerman’s job is to clean them.
He’s on what is referred to as the Ada County Highway District’s drainage crew. It’s made up of 11 operators, one lead worker, and one crew chief. Zimmerman drives a vacuum truck, and he and his crew members clean out the drains at a prescheduled pace. The drains are required to be cleaned at regular intervals by the Environmental Protection Agency, and Zimmerman and his coworkers help make that happen.
“It can get pretty nasty,” he said. “It’s smelly, and sometimes you’re cleaning the truck and the water sprays you back in the face … pretty gross.”
Cleaning a drain can take between five and 15 minutes, he estimated. At each drain, he runs a hose from the truck into the mouth of the drain, and drops it into the basin below. The water itself goes into the truck’s tank but the debris — dirt, leaves, and anything else that might have been in the drain — has to get removed from the hose.
Zimmerman and his coworkers wear protective goggles in case the water splashes back against them. They do their best to avoid it, but it’s a known part of the job.
“Sometimes you can’t prevent it,” he said. “You get that dirty water on you. It’s gross.”
He’s worked for ACHD for going on nine years now, but he’s only been on the drainage crew since January. Before that, he worked for the agency’s utility crew, whose workers do concrete repair and street maintenance. The work wasn’t bad, but it was more stressful — crews generally aim to be out of the street every day by 3 p.m. to avoid rush hour traffic. The the job with the drainage crew is a bit slower, and he was ready for a change of scenery anyway.
Plus, messy as the work can be, Zimmerman does it for the camaraderie and the work environment.
“It’s a big family,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
The vintner: 'It's a way of life'
Ron Bitner has worked his 15 acres of wine grapes in the Sunnyslope region near Caldwell since 1981. He works alongside a small group of four or five workers every day.
Depending on the weather the small group will start work around 7 a.m., though Bitner, who owns Bitner Vineyards, usually wakes up around 5:30 a.m.
In August, the group began a process called color thinning, where they pick out any green grapes that linger on their red grape plants. Bitner said his vineyard has 800 to 1,000 plants per acre. Each plant, he said, is touched by hand at least five times during the season.
Bitner is an entomologist with a Ph.D. from Utah State University. He was born in Midvale and moved to the Sunnyslope region after graduating from Utah State University.
Bitner Vineyards overlooks the Snake River and produces grapes for riesling, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, petit verdot, syrah and viognier. Its winery and tasting room is located on the vineyard.
Bitner said the best part of his job is that he gets to be outside.
With his degree in entomology, Bitner also works closely with bees on the vineyard. His work combines his interest in insects, farming and family. Both his wife and daughter work with him. His wife works behind the scenes on the winery's books and his daughter runs the tasting room.
Bitner also loves to work with his small group of employees, "The workers I have known for a long time, I really get to know them and get to know their families," he said.
"It is a way of life for us," Bitner said. "We make nice wines, but people wouldn't be able to have a single glass of it without the workers."
Bitner said it takes at least two years from when the grapes are harvested to when he tastes them for the first time in a glass of wine.
"Being out in the field, it is fun for me, and watching our grapes through the season and then seeing two years later how they taste," he said.
The roofer: 'I like working with my hands'
Irvin Angulo never planned on being a roofer.
“Things just happen,” Angulo said with a laugh.
Angulo, 23, previously worked as a car salesman in the Treasure Valley and enjoyed it. But friends at his church convinced him to join Signature Roofing, and five months later he can’t see himself doing anything else.
“I like working hard,” Angulo said. “And the environment is great. It’s a big company but it feels like a big family working together.”
His day starts at 5:30 a.m. when he wakes up. He’s at the job site well before 7 a.m. most days. He mostly works on commercial projects, so he’s often on top of big buildings high in the air.
“You have to tie down and wear your harness because it’s high up there,” Angulo said. “We take a lot of safety precautions so I feel safe, but there are some guys that are afraid of heights.”
Angulo paused from cutting metal sheet panels for a roof to talk with the Idaho Press. He’s still “the new guy” at his company, but has learned to do pretty much everything.
“We do a wide variety of projects and roofs, so you learn how to do it all,” Angulo said. “There’s a lot that goes into it.”
As is the case with most jobs, Angulo likes it because “it pays really well” but also said the manual labor fits his style.
“I like working with my hands,” said Angulo, who just got married three weeks ago. “I can’t sit around too long. I like the fast-paced environment.”
Angulo also is doing an internship at Capital Christian Church and is serving in the junior high ministry there. An anonymous friend that nominated him for this story said, “He works harder than just about anyone I know.”
The only downside to his job, he said, is having to work outside in the heat.
“If you can’t take the heat, you can’t be a roofer,” Angulo said.
As for what motivates him to wake up before the crack of dawn and spend his days sweating outside on top of high buildings, Angulo had a simple response.
“If I don’t show up, then all my friends have to work harder,” Angulo said. “So that’s what keeps me going.”