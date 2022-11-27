Support Local Journalism


KUNA — Alex McCoy needed a cheat day.

During his training for the Ironman Triathlon, McCoy had avoided red meat and alcohol. But when cheat day cravings rolled in, he found himself with the opportunity to eat ostrich meat, a red meat with consistency similar to grass-fed beef.

Ostrich Farm

As an ostrich peers over a fence, American Ostrich Farms founder and CEO Alex McCoy talks about the business of farming the animals in Kuna on Wednesday.
Ostrich Farm

American Ostrich Farms founder and CEO Alex McCoy interacts with a pair of the animals Wednesday.
Ostrich Farm

A pair of ostriches peer over a fence at American Ostrich Farms in Kuna. Alex McCoy farms the birds for their meat.

