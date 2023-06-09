Swan Falls High School

The Kuna School District’s bond proposal, which focuses on developing Swan Falls High School, failed to pass on March 14. Trustees are exploring ways to increase voter turnout.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 7 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Kuna School Board trustees weighed a critical decision Tuesday: which election date offers the best chance of reaching the most voters.

Recommended for you

Load comments