Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KUNA — On Thursday, the Kuna School District Capital Plan Task Force finalized a request to the school board to include a new bond on a future ballot, giving the board two options to decide between.

The school board could decide on Tuesday night which bond will go to voters, after the task force presents the bond proposal. Both options were created with a focus on the “immediate priorities/needs for the next three years identified in the task force discussions so far,” Communication Director Allison Westfall said in an email.

Recommended for you

Load comments