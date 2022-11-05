KUNA — On Thursday, the Kuna School District Capital Plan Task Force finalized a request to the school board to include a new bond on a future ballot, giving the board two options to decide between.
The school board could decide on Tuesday night which bond will go to voters, after the task force presents the bond proposal. Both options were created with a focus on the “immediate priorities/needs for the next three years identified in the task force discussions so far,” Communication Director Allison Westfall said in an email.
The bond decision will mark the end of a 10-month process to create a bond that will solve the overcrowding caused by population growth in Kuna schools.
After an informal vote between the two bond options, bond option one received nine votes and option two received 10 votes.
“We can live with either,” Superintendent Wendy Johnson said. “Our process works. It takes a little bit longer, but because we spend so much time understanding the problem and working through solutions that I wasn’t surprised that we had agreements.”
The first option is focused on elementary schools in the district with plans to build a new elementary school and either rebuild or renovate Ross Elementary School, originally constructed in 1963, anticipated to cost $46 million to $56 million.
In the first bond option, Swan Falls High School would be allocated a little over $19 million to build a new two-story wing, adding either 14 or 28 classrooms to the building.
Secondary education is the focus of the second bond option, allocating upwards of $47.6 million to Swan Falls High School to build a two-story wing for classes and an athletic venue. In this option, $28 million will be allocated to building a new elementary school similar to Silver Trail Elementary, which was built in 2011.
Both bonds will include renovations to Kuna and Fremont middle schools, anticipating to cost over $20 million, as well as a second bus facility anticipated to cost about $5 million.
Both bonds give Kuna Middle School — originally built in 1974 — a new auxiliary gym and expanded cafeteria and would convert unused CTE space into an engineering classroom and lab. Built in 1982, Fremont Middle School will add six new classrooms, build a new competition gym and build six tennis courts.
“I think the data that we have on enrollment will help inform the board on which decision that they make,” Johnson said.
It is expected to be a three-year bond, Johnson said.
“I feel really proud of the work that this group has done,” Johnson said. “The same people that started, finished, and that doesn’t always happen in a committee.”
Janeil Wardell, committee member, started coming to meetings in February.
“It’s been really eye-opening,” Wardell said. “Just realizing how much goes into building a community, because so many of my ideas and suggestions and concerns can’t be addressed by this committee, it has to be addressed by the city... Basically, I realized how much red tape there is.”
It took the task force 10 months to come up with a bond proposal and now that it’s time to present the proposal to the board, Wardell is nervous.
“It’s like David and Goliath,” she said.
For the bond to get approved, there needs to be a two-thirds voter approval, Wardell said. Her concern is that people will see that voting for the bond will raise their taxes, so they’ll vote against it. The odds, Wardell said, are not in their favor.
The date of the election is to be decided by the school board.
“Honestly, I think the biggest struggle is getting the information to the voters,” she said. “If you get the information to the parents who have a vested interest, you hope that they show up or you hope that it’s worth it to them to pay the taxes to get the improvements made.”
Kuna School Districts School Board meeting will be on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be streamed from the school districts YouTube channel.