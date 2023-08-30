KUNA — Nothing says Kuna like a rodeo.
This year’s Kuna Stampede is being independently run and hosted by Lini and Cody Chytka. The rodeo is named after Kuna’s rodeo that took place 74 years ago, but that’s not the only name the couple is bringing back to the rodeo.
On Friday night, the rodeo arena will be dedicated and officially named the Kobe J. Clark Memorial Arena. In May 2018, Clark was killed in a vehicle that went into the Selway River.
This year’s Kuna Stampede is being held Friday and Saturday at the arena, which is located at 1882 King Road.
“Kobe was the inspiration behind all of this,” Lini Chytka said. “The only reason any of this is happening is because of him. And because of Kobe, all these kids are now getting exposed to the rodeo world and Western culture.”
From the time he could walk, Kobe J. Clark was a Kuna cowboy. Clark quickly paired himself with the Chytkas, learning how to ride and rope on their property. After graduating high school, Clark headed to the mountains to be a cowboy.
“It’s very special,” Kobe’s mother, Krista Clark, said. “Kobe was a great kid. Everybody that knew Kobe loved Kobe, he was fun. He had the best smile, the best laugh and he loved to help people.”
The fact that the arena, which will provide locals with the opportunity to cowboy and participate in rodeos the way that her son did, speaks volumes about the community, Krista Clark said.
“It’s nothing we’ve asked for, but Cody and Lini have made it about him, which we’re grateful for,” Kobe’s father, James Clark, said.
Last year, Kuna had its first rodeo in decades. The city partnered with the Chytkas, owners of a farm and concert venue called Crooked 8, bringing the rodeo back to the rural town. Things quickly went sideways between the city and Crooked 8 when the city announced it would have a rodeo at its own arena instead of Crooked 8’s — which never ended up happening.
But all that is water under the bridge, Lini Chytka said.
“It’s good. Everything’s good,” Chytka said. “The mayor has been super helpful.”
“Our intent was to bring the rodeo back and I think we’ve done that and I’m more than happy for them to go ahead and take it over and run with it. Obviously wish him great success,” Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said.
The city does not have any plans to do a rodeo anytime in the next couple of years, Stear said.
“I think for right now on the way things are going, I think it’s just best to leave it in their hands,” Stear said.
Last year, the stampede had 2,500 seats, turning away over 900 vehicles wanting to attend the rodeo. This year, the stampede has added 1,000 seats.
“We’re expecting a minimum of 4,000 people a night,” Chytka said.
This year, the rodeo will be very similar to last year’s event, just with a few “improvements,” Chytka said.
“It was just amazing to see last year the parking lot full. There wasn’t a vehicle out there that didn’t have a quarter-inch of dust all over it when the show was over, and it was just everything you expect a rodeo to be,” Stear said.
All of the money raised at the rodeo will go back into the community, whether it be donating money to pay off kids’ school lunches or to create a better rodeo program for juniors, Chytka said.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online, with senior and military discounts available to those who qualify.
The rodeo is open competition, so anyone can enter it, even without an Idaho Cowboys Association card.
“You don’t have to be pro right now to enter this rodeo,” Chytka said. “It’s Idaho cowboys. A lot of our local rodeos around the valley are going pro and our local cowboys don’t have anywhere to rodeo because they don’t have their pro card.”
Chytka and her husband have turned down the pro rodeo circuit several times in an effort to keep the rodeo local.
The stampede’s mission is to promote western culture in Idaho.
“That’s our lifestyle,” Chytka said. “It’s just what we’ve always known. Living out here in Kuna with all the sprawl and all the growth, we feel like it’s diminishing, it’s going away. There’s nowhere for kids to learn and ride and and be a part of it. This is still a farm town.”