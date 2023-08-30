Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KUNA — Nothing says Kuna like a rodeo.

This year’s Kuna Stampede is being independently run and hosted by Lini and Cody Chytka. The rodeo is named after Kuna’s rodeo that took place 74 years ago, but that’s not the only name the couple is bringing back to the rodeo.

DCD8A1BB-E7FC-4959-8722-1265C4D3061F.JPG

A photo of Kobe J. Clark cowboying.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments