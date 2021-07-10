Like many other local organizations, the Kuna Senior Center closed in March 2020, following COVID-19 guidance from Central District Health and the Governor’s Office. Just three months later, Director Guy DiTorrice, with the help of local officials, put a reopening plan together.
Because the center is a Meals on Wheels distribution center, it was bound by the same rules as a restaurant, complicating the reopening process. Eventually, the Kuna Senior Center became the first in the valley to open its doors.
“Our ability to reopen was directly connected to the amount of technical support we got from the Governor’s Office, Central District Health, and Valley Regional Transit,” DiTorrice said. “We were so successful that we ended up loaning our reopening paperwork to three other senior centers.”
Due to the diligence of staff, volunteers, and visitors in following pandemic protocol, only 12 people have been sent home for high temperatures since the reopening, and there have been no recorded COVID-19 cases among Kuna Senior Center members, visitors, or staff. Three members had to quarantine, but all three called the center for guidance instead of going in.
During the three-month closure, Kuna seniors went without their regular activities at the center. Since June, staff members and volunteers have worked to provide more and more activities. Weekly field trips resumed, though the number of participants decreased to allow for social distancing. Destinations range from local museums to hot springs, and every month they visit different senior centers, traveling as far as Mountain Home.
“The field trips are wonderful,” board member Linda Braswell said. “The trips to other senior centers are one of the most enjoyable things in the world.”
Bingo and pool games, flex-stretch exercises, and silent auctions have also returned to the center, drawing in even more visitors.
“We had four people join just for flex-stretch exercises,” DiTorrice said. “I think people missed those kinds of active activities even more during the pandemic, and as part of Kuna Parks and Rec Department we want to provide them.”
Meals continue to be a central aspect of the Senior Center, with hot lunches provided three days a week and regular bread and dessert donations from the Kuna Nazarene Church Food Bank. Local farmers also consistently donate fresh produce boxes to ensure no one goes hungry.
“Coffee, of course, is always free,” DiTorrice said.
Despite only closing for a few months, the center was hit hard by financial losses during the pandemic. The bus driver was put on salary, and because field trips dropped to half-capacity, the revenue from bus rides dipped severely. Cash Bingo games, another main revenue stream, stopped during the pandemic as well.
“We still aren’t quite recovered from that lost revenue,” DiTorrice said. “But we did see donations come from stimulus checks. God bless those donors, it’s really great to have that happen.”
With vaccination rates on the rise, staff hopes the center can return to full capacity soon and make up for lost revenue. They will continue to check temperatures at the door and sanitize diligently, in hopes that they can avoid any future illnesses or closures.
For now, seniors are happy just to have a place to gather after over a year of not seeing family or friends.
“It’s easy to stay in,” Braswell said, “but it’s so nice to have people to see on a regular basis. It’s a good social environment, and for me, the best thing I can do is come here and make someone laugh.”