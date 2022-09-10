KUNA — Since January, the Kuna School District’s Capital Plan Task Force has been meeting to identify the greatest needs of the district and lay out a bond proposal to address them.
The list of needs is far from short. According to data presented at Thursday’s community study circle meeting, the district has experienced multiple years of 5% growth. The last bond, passed in 2017, was formulated to address district needs if it experienced an average of 2% growth each year.
This task force has been a bit of a regroup, to adjust the 10-year plan made in 2017 to current needs according to KSD Superintendent Wendy Johnson. The 2017 bond was also more conservative when it came to meeting district needs because the school board had promised the community it wouldn’t raise the tax rate, according to Johnson.
Kuna High School, Swan Falls High School, Kuna Middle School and Reed Elementary, which houses the district’s popular dual language program, are all over capacity. Schools like Silver Trail Elementary and Indian Creek Elementary aren’t far behind and currently sit at capacity. Fremont Middle School, Hubbard Elementary, Ross Elementary and Crimson Point are all “near capacity” which, according to Johnson, means the schools are about 50 students away from being full.
These enrollment numbers, combined with other needs like updating outdated elementary schools has led the district to consider a bond with a price tag of about $300-326 million, a record for the state of Idaho, as previously reported by Idaho Ed News.
“Sometimes, school districts get criticized for not being proactive,” Johnson said. “And what comes out of this will be a proactive plan and I would say it’s a just-in-time plan. So I don’t want us to get to the point where kids are hanging out the windows that they’re so crammed in there that they’re not learning because it’s that we have too many kids crammed into a space.”
According to the July 2022 task force report, the district could need six new K-5 elementary schools, two additional middle schools and one to two additional high schools in the next 10 years based on current growth projections. One of the needed high schools would be handled by finishing the next phases of Swan Falls, which serves primarily as a technical learning school right now.
The task force has narrowed down the options for the next bond to three different plans labeled A, B and C.
Plan A
• Complete Swan Falls High School
• Construct a new alternative high school near Swan Falls
• Repurpose Initial Point High School into an alternative middle school
• Construct a 40-acre bus lot
• New elementary at Hubbard Road and Locust Road
• New athletic facilities for Fremont and updated facilities for all middle schools
• New elementary built on Ross’ site converting it to a K-5 school
• Hubbard removed to expand Fremont site
• Indian Creek remodeled to host a district administrative office
• Complete deferred maintenance
Plan B
• Complete Swan Falls High School
• New middle school at Ten Mile Road and Columbia Road
• New middle school on Swan Falls Road
• New middle school and high school with technical school on Kuna Road and Locust Road
• Transportation annex on Kuna Road and Locust Grove Road
• New elementary school on McDermot Road and Amity Road
• New elementary school east of Locust Grove Road
• New elementary school west of Locust Grove Road
• New dual language elementary school school at Black Cat Road and Deer Flat Road
• Hubbard rebuilt as K-5
• Ross rebuilt as K-5
• Indian Creek converted to office use
Plan C
• Complete Swan Falls High School
• New elementary school at Meridian Road and Columbia Road area
• New elementary school at Hubbard Road and Deer Flat Road area
• New dual language elementary school at Kuna Road and Black Cat Road — freeing up Reed
• Ross rebuilt as K-5
• Hubbard converted to preschool with instructional connection to high school career technical education program
• Fremont expanded with classrooms and music wing
• Indian Creek sold
• New high school or middle school on Kuna Road including land labs for agriculture programs
• New transportation center or administrative center
Last month, the district sent out a survey to the community members to gather their thoughts on what they would like to see with the bonds. That survey will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KSDCapitalPlan2022.
Johnson said community input is very important to her as they want to present a bond to the school board that will have good odds of passing next year when it’s on the ballot.
Two other school districts in the Treasure Valley, Vallivue and Middleton, both recently tried — and failed — to get bonds passed, with Vallivue’s only missing the needed supermajority vote by approximately 1%. Johnson said seeing this happen makes her nervous about the future Kuna bond’s fate, but she also feels frustrated.
“It makes me feel frustrated because a majority of people voted yes,” Johnson said. “And 33% that voted no got to determine the outcome. That’s what makes me frustrated. So I’m nervous when I see that but I also know that our community shows up for our kids.”
The task force will finalize their bond proposal on Oct. 13 before they submit it to the school board in November.