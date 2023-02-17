On Wednesday, news broke about the Kuna School District moving 25 books to “behind the shelf” status after the Idaho Association of School Administrators sent a notice to superintendents about a list of books state legislators flagged as “inappropriate.”
Kuna School District officials have further clarified what this means and how kids wanting to check out the books can do so.
According to KSD Communication director Allison Westfall, the books — while considered “behind the shelf” — are still on shelves and visible to students. Westfall explained that some schools have a special bookshelf for these books and others are labeled or flagged in the district’s online system.
When a student goes to check out the book from the library they will need to provide a signed parent permission form to do so. When those books are scanned, they have an alert for the library to confirm the student has a permission slip, according to Westfall.
At Kuna Middle School, only two books on the list were in the library — “Speak” and “Identical” — and they already were on the restricted list. “Speak” can be used by eighth-grade teachers with parent permission, according to Westfall.
At Fremont Middle School just “Speak” is in the library and it had previously been flagged as mature.
Kuna High School has the following books in its libraries: “A Thousand Acres,” “The Kite Runner,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Sula,” “Identical,” “Twisted,” and “Speak.”
At KHS, the book “It Starts with Us” was already restricted and the others would require parent permission.
Many of the books flagged contained LGBTQ+ content, but Westfall said the district hopes to be a place where all can feel represented.
“We want to make sure our materials represent the diverse students we serve,” Westfall said. “Moving them to another area allows the works to remain available with parent permission while also recognizing that this topic can be controversial to some families.”
According to materials sent to the Idaho Press, Andy Grover, executive director of IASA, was the person who informed the superintendents of Region 3 of this list of books. Grover said he was “certainly not telling anyone to remove these” but that he had been asking lawmakers who have been proposing legislation that “hits our libraries pretty hard” for a list of books they deem inappropriate. He said he was simply passing the list on.
