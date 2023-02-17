Kuna High School

The Kuna School District has restricted access to some books in its libraries that legislators have deemed inappropriate for children. 

 Kuna School District

On Wednesday, news broke about the Kuna School District moving 25 books to “behind the shelf” status after the Idaho Association of School Administrators  sent a notice to superintendents about a list of books state legislators flagged as “inappropriate.”

Kuna School District officials have further clarified what this means and how kids wanting to check out the books can do so.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

