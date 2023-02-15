A display featuring books banned in parts of the Treasure Valley stands near the entrance to Rediscovered Books in downtown Caldwell on May 23, 2022. Some of the books pictured here were included on a list of books moved to restricted access in the Kuna School District on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Kuna School District sent out an email to the principals of its secondary schools addressing a list of books that Idaho state legislators had flagged as needing to be removed from library shelves. By Wednesday, KSD officials started placing the listed books under restricted access and removing them from classroom libraries.
The email, written by Superintendent Wendy Johnson, stated that she takes “removal of learning materials very seriously and removal of resources is considered an "extreme" measure" in our school district policy.”
According to KSD Communication Director Allison Westfall, the district received the list from the Idaho Association of School Administrators.
In the email, Johnson acknowledged that a direct bill to remove the books had not officially happened, but “given all of this,” she thought it prudent to place any books on the list under “behind the shelf” protocol.
In the Kuna School District, “behind the shelf” books are books that require parent permission before a student checks them out.
In the email, Johnson said that many of the titles on the list from the legislators were not in Kuna schools and that the “behind the shelf” recommendation may be in place until further direction is given from either Johnson or the legislators.
Many of the books listed contain LGBTQIA+ themes or content, sexual scenes or references and puberty processes. The list also contains a number of award-winning books including "The Kite Runner" and "Looking for Alaska." Below is the full list of books:
• A Thousand Acres by Jane Smiley
• All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
• Asking for It by Louise O’Neill
• Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin
• The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
• Boyfriends With Girlfriends by Alex Sanchez
• Dreaming in Cuban by Cristina Garcia
• Easy by Tammara Webber
• Exit Here by Jason Myers
• Forever by Judy Blume
• Fun Home by Alison Bechdel
• Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
• Identical by Ellen Hopkins
• It’s Perfectly Normal by Robie Harris
• The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
• Looking for Alaska by John Green
• Obsidian Series by Jennifer L. Armentrout
• Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
• Rainbow Boys by Alex Sanchez
• Sex is a Funny Word by Cory Silverberg
• Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
• Sula by Toni Morrison
• This Book is Gay by James Dawson
• Twisted by Laurie Halse Anderson
• Vast Fields if Ordinary by Nick Burd
John Green, author of "Looking For Alaska," responded to the list on Twitter.
"Forget about Looking for Alaska. Removing books by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison is just unconscionable," Green said.
The Meridian Library District has also been embroiled in censorship battles, with the most recent one coming as the Concerned Citizens of Meridian filed a petition with the Ada County Commissioners for the district’s dissolution, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Legislators have also been attempting to change how libraries operate. The House State Affairs Committee introduced a proposal this week to allow civil penalties for schools or public libraries that allow minors access to “obscene or harmful” materials.
Kuna School District’s library material removal policy states the following: “Any decision to remove a book, material, or resource from a school library will be content neutral, based on a legitimate exercise of control over pedagogical matters: neutrality will be demonstrated. Censorship based on the content of a book or resource is considered an extreme measure; prior to removing a book or resource from a school library, other less restrictive measures will be considered, such as placing the item in question on reserved or restricted status. School staff will be informed of the removal of any book, material, or resource from the district’s libraries or classrooms and will no longer use those items.”
Johnson’s email announcing the restrictions ended with a sort-of pep-talk for the administrators.
“Stay strong and stay focused on our students and our staff. We will move forward together during this very challenging time,” Johnson said.
The West Ada and Boise school districts did not respond with comments about whether similar measures were being taken at either district by press time.