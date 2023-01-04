Support Local Journalism


KUNA — On Tuesday night, the Kuna City Council voted in favor of continued work between Mayor Joe Stear and the Kuna School District on drafting impact fee legislation. If introduced and passed by the state Legislature, this potential bill would allow school districts in Idaho to charge impact fees to developers.

Under current Idaho law, school districts are unable to charge impact fees as a means of buffering the strain growth puts on their systems. The only way districts are able to construct new buildings and get additional funding is through bonds and levies.

