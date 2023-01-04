KUNA — On Tuesday night, the Kuna City Council voted in favor of continued work between Mayor Joe Stear and the Kuna School District on drafting impact fee legislation. If introduced and passed by the state Legislature, this potential bill would allow school districts in Idaho to charge impact fees to developers.
Under current Idaho law, school districts are unable to charge impact fees as a means of buffering the strain growth puts on their systems. The only way districts are able to construct new buildings and get additional funding is through bonds and levies.
The Kuna City Council has tried to be sympathetic to these problems, but according to Council President Greg McPherson, it’s a tricky balance.
“It's been hard to deny somebody's right to develop a piece of land because the schools are overcrowded,” McPherson said. “There's been a push for them to want us to deny stuff, but that's a hard reason for us to do it when everything on the city side of it has been done properly.”
Allowing schools to charge impact fees would provide a way for schools to get more funding while also allowing the city to promote growth, McPherson said.
Kuna School District Superintendent Wendy Johnson said it’s when bond and levy elections come up that the district gets the most questions from its constituents about why the taxpayers have to take the full brunt of paying for growth.
“Our school board has been listening to a lot of people in our community that are saying, 'the cost of all of this development shouldn't be 100% on the existing taxpayers,'” Johnson said. “A lot of people who move in from other states are confused when they find out that school districts can't collect impact fees like the police can, like the city can, like the fire district can.”
The district, needing help from someone with more knowledge about land use as it drafted up a bill, decided to partner with the city in this endeavor, according to Johnson. The two entities have been meeting for about a month and a half on the issue.
“We thought we could be even stronger with getting the city and the school district working together on behalf of our constituents to see if we could get a legislator to take on adding school districts to the impact fee options,” Johnson said.
The district has proposed impact fee legislation to the Idaho School Boards Association in the past, but even though the association accepted the proposal, it was unable to find a legislator who would pick it up. Johnson said a lot of this comes from misunderstanding the purpose behind the fees.
“I've heard from some legislators that we've spoken to, they see it as another tax. And we've tried to use the language as this isn't a tax. It's paying for the impact of that development on government resources,” Johnson said. “We're actually trying to fill the gap to our existing taxpayers so they don't have to pay for that new development.”
Johnson said she hopes using the city’s knowledge about land use as the two entities draft this legislation will help overcome some of that misunderstanding.
But even with the collaboration between the district and the city, Stear expects an uphill battle at the statehouse.
“I think it's going to take a lot of work and that's why I wanted to get this in there early so that we can get behind the school district and help them get it going and get as many people on board with it as we can,” Stear said.
The city and the district will meet Thursday to fine-tune a draft together. The draft will include an amendment that defines what a school building is and asserts that the impact fees can only be used for buildings which are used for student instruction as opposed to administration buildings or bus facilities. Stear said he hopes this will make the bill more “palatable” to legislators.
Stear also intends to present to the Association of Idaho Cities at its next meeting in hopes of getting more support from other municipalities.
Both Stear and Johnson acknowledged that the impact fees alone wouldn’t be able to pay for new buildings in full, but they would help lower the cost of future bonds.
“When the citizens see that you're making a concerted effort to come up with dollars elsewhere, they're a little more apt to be OK with passing bonds that are lesser amounts,” Stear said.
Even with a track record of uninterested legislators, a murmur of support from new legislators has Johnson hopeful. She expressed gratitude for the city’s collaboration.
“We serve the same people. And so we should be maximizing our resources as much as possible,” Johnson said. “And in this case, the resources that we are maximizing are our mutual knowledge in different areas. So I'm really proud of that work.”