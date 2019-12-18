The Kuna School District, with the help of local businesses, is developing career and technical education programs for the new Swan Falls High School.
Almost two dozen construction industry professionals provided feedback at a district meeting earlier this month and will continue to be involved as the school nears its fall 2020 opening. Some of these business leaders are slated to be guest speakers at the future school and offer apprenticeship programs to students, said Mike Wiedenfeld, the district’s career and technical education administrator.
Most high school students in the district have taken or will take several career and technical education, or CTE, courses, which Wiedenfeld said have been growing since he took his position in 2014. The programs focus on six core areas of study ranging from agriculture to health care. Students at the start of eighth grade are encouraged to start a program of study; they may choose one, or more, introductory courses.
Senior Cristian Sanchez said he started taking electronics and STEM courses as a sophomore, a decision that has led him to pursue an apprenticeship with an electrician.
“When we started building circuits, it really interested me, and so I built off that,” he said. “STEM also helped me with that. It got me into the apprenticeship, because we had to go out and find an apprenticeship for STEM, so I decided to do something I liked, which was an electrical apprenticeship.”
Sanchez said his experiences in the CTE program had given him an advantage by helping him to complete an Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification, as well as letting him start an apprenticeship while still in high school.
Wiedenfeld said Sanchez is a good example of how the CTE program can work.
“I think that’s a pretty good illustration of how a kid took something that was technical in nature, and he’s leaving with a plan,” he said. “Without an electronics tech program, or something that helps students make those decisions, a student like that potentially would have taken this random class, and that random class, and maybe not really had a vision for what’s next.”
Whether a student continues down a career path, goes on to a four-year degree program, or chooses a different option, Wiedenfeld said the tech program can provide students with useful opportunities.
“CTE is really for everybody,” he said. “It’s building skills and understanding some things that are going on there, as well as providing all of those different levels under which you can use those tools to take on what’s next.”
Swan Falls High School will focus on CTE programs that Kuna High school doesn’t have the space to offer. The school will be built in phases. The first phase, which will accommodate roughly 500 students, will offer construction, welding and agriculture, auto and diesel mechanics, engineering and health sciences programs, the Kuna Melba News previously reported.
Wiedenfeld said the immediate plans for the new location are to open it with a limited number of core classes offered alongside the CTE courses, in order to make it more efficient for students to travel from Kuna High School and back again.
INDUSTRY FEEDBACK
In preparation for school’s opening, the is seeking input specifically from those within the construction, automotive technician and diesel technician industries. This feedback is critical to ensuring the CTE programs can provide students with information that is as current as possible, Wiedenfeld said.
Twenty-three representatives from companies within the construction industry attended a Dec. 10 meeting to provide initial feedback and sign up for smaller, more specific meetings and committees. Wiedenfeld said some members of these companies will also provide guest speakers and internship opportunities to students, after the new school opens.
Lisa Holland, Kuna’s director of economic development, said programs like the new construction, automotive and diesel tech programs give Kuna an advantage as a site for potential new businesses.
“I think it gives us a different edge than it gives other communities, because we’ve got the ability to respond more quickly to the needs of some of the employers that we have, and also some of the other regional employers,” she said. “And we hope it gives us a competitive edge when we’re trying to recruit companies to be close to us as well.”
Holland said the city supports the Kuna School District in its efforts to provide a variety of training options to its students. She said many businesses looking to locate to a new area will consider local education programs such as those of the KSD, when making decisions about potential new locations.
“If you’re talking about some of those larger companies that bring significant investments and number of jobs, workforce is always their primary concern,” she said. “So having the ability to have another technical high school in our community not only helps Kuna, but it helps the whole region, especially when they’ve got such diverse trades that they’re offering.”
Swan Falls High School, at the corner of Linder and Columbia roads, will be the district’s third high school, joining Kuna High and Initial Point High. The first phase of Swan Falls construction is being funded by $25 million from a bond passed in March 2017. As more bond money is approved, the school district will add onto the school.