As the March 14 bond election draws near, the Kuna School District is making its final push at getting the word out to members of the community.
On Thursday night, the district hosted a question and answer session over Zoom. While the meeting’s attendance was sparse, it isn’t the only one the district has held. In total, KSD has hosted 35 meetings to promote the bond and answer questions from the public, according to Superintendent Wendy Johnson.
Johnson said the district is willing to come speak to any group who wants to learn more about the bond.
As previously reported by the Idaho Press, the bond would allow for completing Swan Falls to the point where it could function as a separate high school from Kuna High School, the building of a new elementary school and some renovation and addition projects at Kuna and Fremont middle schools.
More specifically, Kuna Middle School would get an auxiliary gym and expanded cafeteria and would convert former woodshop classrooms into Career Technical Education space. Fremont Middle School would add six new classrooms, a new competition gym and six tennis courts.
The bond is phase one of a three-part plan.
Questions from Thursday’s meeting touched on topics such as what the district will do to handle overcrowding before the capital projects are complete, what will happen if the bond doesn’t pass, and if there are any new charter schools being developed in the area and if that would affect the district’s development plan.
Director of Support Services Brian Graves said currently, the district is trying to manage overcrowding by utilizing Ross and Silver Trail elementary schools as overflows where students can be transferred to if there isn’t space at their school. He said they do a similar thing with the middle schools. At the high school level, they would plan more classes at Swan Falls. Graves said as the construction progressed they would continue to use a similar strategy.
In regard to what the district would do should it not reach the required supermajority to pass the bond, Trustee Kimberlee Nixon said she doesn’t even want to think about that. But, the district would have to go back to the drawing board and create a new bond plan.
“It’s going to hurt our kids and our community because we’re gonna be out some classrooms, we’re going to be overcrowded, retaining teachers might be a little bit harder,” Nixon said. “There’s a lot of other issues that can happen.”
Two other school districts in the Treasure Valley, Vallivue and Middleton, both recently tried — and ultimately failed — to get bonds passed. Vallivue’s bond only missed the needed supermajority vote by approximately 1%.
As far as new charter schools affecting the development plan, Johnson said she doesn’t foresee this as an issue because the district hasn’t been notified of any new ones in development — notification of school districts is a requirement for new charter schools attempting to develop — and because charter schools tend to keep enrollment low.
Johnson said “quite a few” charter schools would have to open up to make a significant impact on KSD’s enrollment numbers.
The next bond information meeting will be held on March 1 via Facebook Live. Those wanting more information can also visit the district’s website.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.
