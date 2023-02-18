Kuna bond info

Community members listen to a bond information presentation during a spring sports meeting at Kuna High School on Feb. 16.

 Courtesy of Allison Westfall

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As the March 14 bond election draws near, the Kuna School District is making its final push at getting the word out to members of the community.

On Thursday night, the district hosted a question and answer session over Zoom. While the meeting’s attendance was sparse, it isn’t the only one the district has held. In total, KSD has hosted 35 meetings to promote the bond and answer questions from the public, according to Superintendent Wendy Johnson.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Recommended for you

Load comments