Since July, the Kuna School District has been trying to work with developers to get one-time mitigation fees to support growth and address overcrowding in its schools.
"We need upfront revenue for upfront costs," Director of Strategic Partnerships Danielle Horras said. "Our inspiration is looking at what we need to do so that every child in Kuna has a place to learn now, tomorrow and in a decade."
The school district is also working on impact fee legislation with the city, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Horras said the voluntary mitigation fees are supposed to be a type of placeholder until something can be passed in the statehouse.
But the district has faced pushback from several developers saying the requested amounts are unreasonably steep. So, the district hired an expert.
Colin McAweeney, a fiscal and economic analyst from TischlerBise, presented to the board of trustees on Tuesday and essentially told the board that its requested amounts were right on track with local data.
Still, Horras doesn't anticipate a major shift in opinion amongst developers who have, for the most part, been adamantly against paying them.
In a letter dated Dec. 5, Master of City and Regional Planning Laren Bailey wrote the district declining its request for voluntary mitigation fees from the proposed Hadler Subdivision. The district requested $3,270 per residential unit from DevCo, the company spearheading Hadler.
Bailey declined the request based on several reasons. The developer said the district technically still has capacity at the schools — although according to the district, many are over, at or near capacity — the items the district wanted the DevCo to donate to were “deferred maintenance” and didn’t create additional capacity. And because it’s a voluntary donation and not an official impact fee, there aren’t any statutory safeguards to ensure the fees paid reflect actual use.
“This is a de facto impact fee that is not authorized by Idaho Code,” Bailey said in the letter. “It is a special tax that affects only new homeowners. The use of funds appears to be directed to existing needs, not new capacity. It asks us to volunteer to do something that is otherwise illegal.”
Horras said the district had three attorneys in the room working "in lockstep" with its team when it came up with the voluntary mitigation proposal. She said it is not de facto because of the voluntary nature of the fees and that the district has no enforcement system.
"We think it’s fair for developers to pay for a portion of the cost of the community they are building," Horras said.
In his presentation to the board on Tuesday, McAweeney said the district should be charging approximately $3,200 per unit to keep up with the demand and growth it has been facing. McAweeney used local enrollment projections, capital costs and facility level-of-service calculations to find his results.
“Folks that like to question the data use out-of-state data — and Kuna data is different,” Horras said in the meeting.
Horras said McAweeney was specifically instructed to be very conservative when running the numbers — if an opportunity to round down presented itself, he should do so. McAweeney also included data from Boise, which has a lower child-per-household ratio than Kuna. Horras said this is what led to the $70 difference in mitigation fee calculations.
There has been some success with these mitigation fees, according to Horras. One developer opted to provide the district with a land donation to the district in the same amount as the proposed mitigation fee.
The Kuna School District isn’t the only entity in the area that has tried to work with developers and companies to get one-time mitigation fees.
The Kuna Rural Fire District negotiated a one-time mitigation fee with Meta to combat the demands of growth while also getting around the limitations set by HB 389, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. The payment will allow the fire district to hire three additional firefighters.
HB 389 caps taxing districts’ budget increases from property taxes.
Superintendent Wendy Johnson said even though the school district had faced pushback with these voluntary fees, they can move forward feeling confident in knowing their numbers are on track with what they should be.
“We’re in the ballpark regardless of what people may not like to hear,” Johnson said.