KSD committee Sept. meeting 4.jpeg

Kuna School District Superintendent Wendy Johnson talks to community members about the district’s next potential bond.

 Allison Westfall / Kuna School District

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kuna School District’s Capital Planning Feedback 2022-23 survey closes on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The survey is being administered by the Capital Plan Task Force to help the KSD board determine the priorities of the community while planning out its next bond proposal. The Capital Plan Task Force will finalize its proposal at its Oct. 6 meeting.

Recommended for you

Load comments