The Kuna School District’s Capital Planning Feedback 2022-23 survey closes on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The survey is being administered by the Capital Plan Task Force to help the KSD board determine the priorities of the community while planning out its next bond proposal. The Capital Plan Task Force will finalize its proposal at its Oct. 6 meeting.
Right now the task force is deciding between three different plans and two different ways of funding those plans.
"Members of the Capital Plan Task Force want to hear from the community about the facilities needs in our schools and what the direction should be in some key areas such as what to do with our historic older elementary schools, what size should high schools be, and more,” KSD Communication Director Allison Westfall said. “Feedback they receive will help the task force finalize what to recommend to the school board in November."
The survey asks questions like “Fremont and Kuna middle schools have needs for improved athletic facilities and classroom additions or renovations. How should these projects be completed?” “What size should our high schools be?” “What should be the next step for Swan Falls?” and “Long term or short term? Which direction should the district consider in asking the local community to approve taxes to build new schools and address other facility needs?”
The survey contains 35 questions.
The last bond the school district passed was designed to keep up with growth in Kuna schools at a rate of 2%. But the past few years, KSD has experienced growth at a rate of approximately 5%, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.