Nearly every other week, Danielle Horras attends the Kuna City Council meeting. She signs her name on the public comment sheet and stands before city officials on behalf of the Kuna School District. In those moments, she often requests the city deny new developments from going in and sometimes gets emotional as she describes the district’s current situation.
Kuna School District’s $111.4 million bond failed to pass in March. Had it passed, a new elementary school could have been built and renovation and expansion projects could’ve been put into motion.
Calculating the new developments that have already been approved, Horras — who serves as the district’s director of strategic partnerships — said in 10 years there will be approximately 2,700 students the district will not have capacity to serve — that’s over 1.5 times the current population of Kuna High School. That number of students is enough to fill approximately 90 classrooms, Horras said. This number also doesn’t account for students who will come from developments that will be approved in the future. Reed Elementary, Kuna Middle School, Kuna High School and Swan Falls High School are all over capacity, according to the school district’s website.
In Idaho, school districts cannot charge impact fees and cities can’t collect them on behalf of the districts. The only way they can pay for new buildings is by passing bonds. There have been efforts by proponents of education to change this, but there has also been significant pushback from lawmakers to ensure school districts cannot charge these fees.
CONFLICTING ISSUES
City councilmembers and employees say they recognize the plight of the district, but it’s a balancing act. They can’t coerce developers into giving mitigation fees to the school district — any mitigation money has to be given voluntarily.
On top of that, school capacity isn’t the only issue the community is facing. While classrooms may be bursting at the seams with students, Kuna Planning and Zoning Director Doug Hanson said city officials are working to lessen the housing shortage in Kuna. Between the years 2017 and 2021, there was a 0% vacancy rate in the city, according to Hanson. This has driven up rent and home prices.
“It’s sort of a balancing act between the political subdivisions’ ability to serve the community, but also providing enough housing to the community in order to keep those costs attainable for the residents,” Hanson said.
Building rates in Kuna put current housing underproduction at nearly 1,000 units. If building rates continue at the pace they have historically, the shortage of housing units could more than double by 2030.
“The forecasted growth that we are currently showing in our long-range model shows that essentially building in Kuna would need to increase over the next seven years in order to keep up,” COMPASS principal planner and planning team lead Austin Miller said. “And that’s not even to account for the under-production that we’re already currently dealing with.”
Hanson said before a development application can be approved, the planning and zoning commission looks at it based on its accordance with Kuna city code, the “Golden Policies” of the comprehensive plan, individual property rights of the property owner or developer who’s developing that property and then the benefits that it can bring to the community.
He said they try to make sure residents living in the development would be properly supported by public services, commercial facilities either currently or within the next 20 years.
The planning and zoning commission tries to give every comment from local government entities equal weight, according to Hanson. If an organization has a concern with a certain development project, it is weighed against the pros and cons of the project being approved.
Since March, the planning and zoning commission has recommended the approval of five annexations, rezones and plats. The city council has approved eight. The district has spoken in favor of the ones where developers have agreed to collaborate with the school district through the means of mitigation fees or land donations.
“We’re not anti-growth, we’re pro-student,” Horras said. “We’re anti-not-having-a-place-for-kids-to-learn.”
On May 16, Horras spoke in favor of a Toll Brothers development, stating that the developers had agreed to give the school district $100,000 in mitigation fees for a new subdivision that would feature 140 residential lots, 21 common lots and one civic lot for a potential well site. The deal was reached before the school district came to its policy of asking developers $3,200-per-door in voluntary mitigation fees.
Horras said the fees don’t completely absolve the district’s need for a bond, but they do decrease the dollar amount the district asks voters for.
COLLABORATION
While an easy “fix-all” doesn’t appear to be waiting in the wings, the city and the school district haven’t given up. Hanson said he believes there is a way to serve the growth of the community while also being mindful of the schools, and the collaboration between city and school district officials is the key.
Representatives from each entity meet together once a month to discuss the district’s needs, upcoming development applications and how they will impact the district. Hanson said these meetings also provide increased opportunity for the district to work with developers on getting mitigation fees.
“We’re sort of finally at that point where we can have Kuna School District lumped in at the very beginning of all these applications,” Hanson said. “So we’re able to encourage collaboration between the school district and developers before these applications really ever come before Planning and Zoning Commission or city council.”
Additionally, KSD’s board of trustees has been brainstorming ways to get information about why its bond didn’t pass. This includes administering a survey to community members both online and in person. The district will also partner with the city of Kuna to send out information in utility bills to help reach more patrons, according to a newsletter from Trustee Joy Thomas. The newsletter said the information gathered will shape a recommendation for the board in September.