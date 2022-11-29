Support Local Journalism


Everything led up to Nov. 8.

The Kuna Rural Fire District campaigned harder than it ever had in previous years for its fire bond and levy to pass. Both measures were constructed to provide needed relief for the district struggling under the weight of a resource shortage. And as Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence sat awake late into the night on Election Day, he wondered if all that work would pay off.

Kuna Fire station

Firefighters and members of the Kuna City Council gather at the Kuna Fire station on Oct. 26 to meet with members of the community and answer questions about a bond and levy that was on the Nov. 8 ballot. Both bond and levy passed with 71% of the votes in favor.

