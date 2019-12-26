KUNA — The Kuna Rural Fire District has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by its former assistant chief, who claims he was fired for publicly opposing a proposed $1.1 million ambulance services levy.
An attorney representing the district filed a motion Dec. 9 claiming the former assistant fire chief failed to state a claim in his original civil lawsuit.
In October, Terry Gammel, the former assistant chief, sued the district in federal court, as well as its former fire chief, and the commissioners.
According to his complaint, Gammel believes he was fired from his job in April because he spoke out against the district’s proposed $1.1 million levy to fund ambulance services.
Voters struck the proposed levy down in November 2018.
Gammel, who was hired in June 2015, had reservations about the levy, according to his lawsuit.
The Kuna Rural Fire District is the only agency in the county to provide its own emergency medical transport services — all other agencies use the Ada County Paramedics’ services.
Taxpayers in Kuna fund the Kuna Rural Fire District’s ambulance service, but their tax dollars also still fund Ada County Paramedics — and that agency could provide the same service for Kuna, Gammel's lawsuit argued.
When Gammel sued the fire district in October, both the Kuna Rural Fire District and Ada County Paramedics were providing emergency medical services. The cases were divided up based on location. Hadley Mayes, spokeswoman for Ada County Paramedics, confirmed Thursday the district still provides its own emergency medical transport.
Gammel believed “the District should be very transparent in explaining” that fact to taxpayers, according to the complaint. He believes voicing his views led to his termination in April.
But in his memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, David P. Gardner, the attorney representing the fire district, the former fire chief, and the district's commissioners, wrote “employment is presumptively 'at-will' and either party may end the relationship at any time without incurring liability” in Idaho.
“This is black-letter law,” according to the memorandum. “To rebut this presumption, the employee must show from all the circumstances surrounding the relationship that a reasonable person would conclude that both parties intended to limit the other party’s right to terminate the relationship.”
Gardner argued Gammel had never provided evidence to suggest his employment was anything other than at-will — and, thus, he believes it was presumptively at-will.
Further buttressing his argument, Gardner quoted the policy code governing the district’s personnel, which reads “persons employed by the Kuna Rural Fire District are employed (at will) at the discretion of the Board of Commissioners and shall have no right to continued employment and/or employment benefits except as may be agreed in writing and expressly approved by the Board of Commissioners.”
Gammel had also asked for a name-clearing hearing, but in the memorandum, Gardner argued against that request as well.
“Plaintiff has no basis for his claim of entitlement to a name-clearing hearing because no public statement was ever made regarding the basis for his dismissal,” according to the document.
Gardner also wrote Gammel’s claims that the district didn't follow discipline and grievance policies also don't hold up, because the district never disciplined him.
Thus, according to Gardner, Gammel failed to state a claim, and he asked the case be dismissed.
Erika Birch, one of Gammel’s attorneys, hadn’t filed a response to the district’s motion by Thursday. She agreed to file her response by Jan. 31, according to another motion filed Monday. She could not be reached for comment Thursday. According to an emailed automatic response, she is out of the office until Jan. 2.
Gardner is out of the office until Monday, his firm confirmed Thursday.