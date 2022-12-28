The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force cleared Kuna Police in a vehicle pursuit incident that led to a fatal car collision on July 31.
According to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia had a Blood Alcohol Content level of .214 when he crashed his Nissan Altima into oncoming traffic on Highway 69 just before midnight. The incident resulted in a head-on collision with a pickup truck, killing the driver, 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon.
The news release said that Kuna police officers “were involved in a brief vehicle pursuit” of Garcia, a Caldwell native.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigated the fatal crash and determined Kuna Police had lawful and justified reason to try to stop Garcia.
According to the news release, the task force determined Garcia’s driving was “reckless” — that he was drunk, driving in excess of 100 mph while not maintaining his lane of traffic, and not having his headlights on before the crash — and there was no evidence Kuna Police broke any laws.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office also said its own internal investigation drew the same conclusion and determined the officers followed all Kuna Police and Ada County Sheriff’s Office policies during the pursuit.
The news release stated that Meridian Police first attempted to stop Garcia, who was seen driving erratically and without the car’s headlights on, near the area of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.
Garcia took off and started driving the wrong way on Main Street and then went south on Meridian Road at a high rate of speed towards Kuna, according to the news release.