The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force cleared Kuna Police in a vehicle pursuit incident that led to a fatal car collision on July 31.

According to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia had a Blood Alcohol Content level of .214 when he crashed his Nissan Altima into oncoming traffic on Highway 69 just before midnight. The incident resulted in a head-on collision with a pickup truck, killing the driver, 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon.

