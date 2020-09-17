KUNA — Kuna Police Chief Jon McDaniel is stepping down after almost four years in Kuna and 27 years with the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
He announced at Tuesday's city council meeting that he’s retiring from what he called the highlight of his career.
“It’s definitely with mixed emotions I come to let you know that I am going to be stepping down, handing the baton to somebody else here in two or three months,” he said.
McDaniel told Idaho Press he’s not sure what he’ll do next, but that he’s looking into volunteer opportunities outside of law enforcement.
“I just feel it’s time for the next chapter in my life,” he said by phone Thursday.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office — which Kuna contracts with to run its police force — is currently testing officers to see if they qualify to be lieutenants, the rank required to be Kuna’s police chief. From there, three candidates for the job will be chosen from five qualified lieutenants, McDaniel said. Once those final three are chosen, Kuna Mayor Joe Stear will have the chance to weigh in on the sheriff's office’s pick after he consults city council.
McDaniel said he’s heard there are a number of interested candidates already.
Across multiple interviews, McDaniel has cited his Emmett roots as helping him appreciate the small-town feel of Kuna. Stear has publicly been one of McDaniel's most vocal advocates for that reason.
“It’s so important to have someone in your position who has a heart for community like you do," Stear said.
Now, McDaniel said he’s optimistic his replacement will improve on the work he’s done in the city.
“I can’t wait to make a very smooth transition to the next chief, who will hopefully have even better ideas than I did,” he said.