Ada County Sheriff's vehicle

Ada County Sheriff’s vehicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kuna Middle School teacher Cory R. Gaylor was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning for illegal sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

The 51-year-old is charged with felony counts of enticing a child through use of the internet and lewd conduct, both felonies.

Recommended for you

Load comments