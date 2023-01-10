Kuna Rodeo preview

Crooked 8, a privately owned farm and concert venue, hosted Kuna's first rodeo in decades last year.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats.

The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.

