KUNA — Paramedics on Thursday night took a 22-year-old man to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after he’d been hit by a train.
Dispatchers received a call about the incident at about 8:40 p.m., according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services for Kuna.
The man told police he’d been fishing off the train trestle bridge at Indian Creek when a train approached on the tracks. The man wasn’t able to get out of the way in time, but his friend was. The injured man told officers the train “clipped” him as it went by, according to Orr. The man’s friend helped him to a bench in Discovery Creek Park, which was where first responders found him.
The train trestle isn’t open to the public, but no citations have been issued in connection with the incident, according to Orr.