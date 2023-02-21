Subscribe
A man who died Saturday after he was in a rollover crash has been identified.
Cole Winchester, 18, of Kuna, died of blunt force injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday night, according to an Ada County Coroner's Office press release.
Winchester was an unrestrained passenger in a vehicle that rolled on North Cartwright Road in Boise, the release said. He died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.