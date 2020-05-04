KUNA — Police are working to find out if a Kuna man they believe had sexual contact with three preteen girls had sexual contact with other children as well.
Matthew P. Christensen, 50, faces one count of lewd conduct with a minor younger than 16 years old, and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor younger than 16 years old, according to online court records.
He is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s blog.
Detectives started investigating Christensen in July, after a third party told police Christensen had had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in 2017, in a Kuna-area home. They put a safety plan in place and began investigating; they interviewed several people according to the blog post.
Detectives believe the illegal sexual contact had lasted from 2010 through 2017, prior to the third party report in July, according to the post.
“In the course of the investigation, detectives identified two other pre-teenage girls who were victims of Christensen in 2014,” according to the blog post.
Detectives believe Christensen knew all of the girls.
Detectives finished their investigation in March, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, the same day he was arrested. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 11.
Police are worried there may be other victims in the case. Anyone with information about it can call detective Jared Scott at 208-577-3854 or email jnscott@adacounty.id.gov.