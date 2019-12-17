KUNA — Nic Pearl was using synthetic pain medication for years following a car accident in 2008 that led to several reconstructive arm surgeries.
Pearl, 37, a Navy veteran, former law enforcement officer and internet technology professional, said he was in and out of pain management clinics, hoping to find a natural way to treat his chronic pain.
Then, Pearl said, he discovered cannabidiol, better known as CBD, an extract from cannabis that’s used to treat various ailments, such as pain, anxiety and movement disorders.
“I started trying the CBD products and found that they were doing just as good — or better of a job — as the synthetic painkillers,” Pearl said in a phone interview last week. “So I went and talked to the pain management clinic and said, ‘You know, I think I’m done coming in here.’”
Now Nic Pearl and his wife, Holly Pearl, have opened their own shop, CBD Kave, the first of its kind in Kuna.
Holly Pearl, 34, an accountant at a construction company, said in a phone interview last week that she and her husband have never owned a retail store before now. They wanted to bring CBD to Kuna because it could help people in their community like it helped Nic, she said.
“We decided that it was a product we would like to see more of in our community and we would like to offer to more people,” Holly Pearl said. “It was never intended to be a get-rich type of plan.”
CBD Kave, located downtown at 291 N. Ave. E, opened Nov. 10.
The owners, along with members of the Kuna Chamber of Commerce, hosted on Friday a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The store sells CBD oils, tinctures, supplements and edibles. It also sells CBD beauty products, moisturizing creams and lip balms. The business doesn’t manufacture its own products, but it could in the future, Holly Pearl said.
Holly Pearl said she was unsure about how Kuna residents would react to a CBD store opening in town, but the grand opening and eager customers who visited over the last month were reassuring.
“Just about everybody that’s come in today has stopped and chatted with us for a while — (they) talked to us about what they would like to see out of the products,” she said. “We want people to feel comfortable to come in, ask questions, get to know CBD, understand the differences between THC and CBD. It was great having people come in and ask questions.”
CBD is derived from hemp, a cannabis plant and cousin of marijuana. Unlike marijuana, CBD contains little to no tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive compound that makes a marijuana user feel high.
While many U.S. states have allowed the sale of cannabis-derived products, hemp products became legal to sell and consume throughout the country just last year.
As part of its 2018 Farm Bill, the federal government removed hemp derivatives from its list of controlled substances. Retailers can legally sell CBD, as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC.
“We knew that once it became federally legal that market was going to keep growing,” Holly Pearl said.
But Idaho has stricter rules. Here, hemp products must have no amount of THC to be legally sold.
CBD Kave’s products meet both the state and federal rules, Nic Pearl said. Their products have no amount of THC, he said.
“It is not ‘Marijuana’ and is not going to get you high,” Nic Pearl said in a Kuna Chamber of Commerce questionnaire. “CBD will help more ailments than you can imagine.”
CBD Kave is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.