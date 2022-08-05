Support Local Journalism


Tracie and Peter McBroom walked toward the rows of vendor tents lining up and down Bernie Fisher Park on Friday hoping to get to know the town. The couple had just moved to the area five weeks ago and were looking forward to feeling a “small town atmosphere” and a sense of community at the annual event they heard about via Facebook.

Kuna Days

Dozens of vendors compete for the attention of attendees during the Kuna Days event at Bernie Fisher Park on Friday.

Kuna Days kicked off at the park on Friday with vendors, pony rides, a reptile show and a movie on the baseball field. The festivities will continue through Saturday with a fireworks show to finish off the two-day celebration.

