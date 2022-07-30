...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to
110.
* WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Kuna firefighter sprays parade attendees to end the Kuna Days parade Aug. 3, 2019. Some attendees retaliate with water balloons.
The city of Kuna’s annual Kuna Days celebration is set to kick off at Bernie Fisher City Park on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. The event will run through Aug. 6.
This year’s theme is “Tailgating Party” and will feature a host of vendors and activities, according to the Kuna Chamber of Commerce website. On Aug. 5, community members will be able to enjoy live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, a beer garden and a movie to be played at the east baseball field. This year’s movie is “Remember the Titans.”
The bulk of activities will occur Aug. 6. The day starts off with a pancake breakfast at the basketball courts. The breakfast will be followed by a fun run. The Saturday portion of the program will also feature events like the second annual “Mullet Catwalk,” where contestants will compete for the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullets; the Kuna Days parade; a youth mud obstacle course and a pet costume contest.
The event will conclude with a fireworks show in the park.
More information for Kuna Days, including a complete schedule of events, can be found on the Kuna Days Facebook page. Those interested can also check out kunachamber.org.
The Kuna Chamber of Commerce, which puts on Kuna Days, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.