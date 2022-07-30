Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Kuna’s annual Kuna Days celebration is set to kick off at Bernie Fisher City Park on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. The event will run through Aug. 6.

This year’s theme is “Tailgating Party” and will feature a host of vendors and activities, according to the Kuna Chamber of Commerce website. On Aug. 5, community members will be able to enjoy live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, a beer garden and a movie to be played at the east baseball field. This year’s movie is “Remember the Titans.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments