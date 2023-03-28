A Kuna couple won’t be serving any time in prison for the charges of felony injury to a child a jury convicted them of in 2022.
Senior Judge Darla Williamson granted a withheld judgment to Gwen and Byron Buthman with four years probation and 300 hours of community service each, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. The state had previously requested a 20-year prison sentence with five years fixed “due to the seriousness of the offenses.”
The survivor of the Buthmans' abuse was their adopted daughter. The prosecutor’s office said the abuse happened when she was between the ages of 3 and 6.
According to the release, the Buthmans gave her cold baths, only let her consume a vegetable powder substance as her source of food, isolated her from her siblings, and made her sleep in a laundry room without bedding.
During trial, the survivor testified that on one occasion she was so hungry that she ate toilet paper after being locked in a bathroom by the defendants, per the release. Due to her extreme malnourishment, and an event where she was forced to stand outside in the winter cold with only a diaper on, the survivor went into cardiac arrest in October 2017 but ultimately survived. The abuse continued after the incident.
Williamson also issued a no-contact order with the child for 30 years.
“We appreciate those who intervened on the child’s behalf, as they prevented a possible child homicide,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in this case, including my trial team, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Luke’s CARES.”
Idaho is a mandatory report state, meaning if someone suspects abuse or neglect of a child has occurred, or is occurring, they are required to report it within 24 hours to local law enforcement agencies or to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.