Buthmans

Gwen Buthman and Byron Buthman

A Kuna couple won’t be serving any time in prison for the charges of felony injury to a child a jury convicted them of in 2022.

Senior Judge Darla Williamson granted a withheld judgment to Gwen and Byron Buthman with four years probation and 300 hours of community service each, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. The state had previously requested a 20-year prison sentence with five years fixed “due to the seriousness of the offenses.”

