On Tuesday night, the Kuna City Council unanimously voted to name the new police station under construction after Mayor Joe Stear.

The station is slated to be completed in the fall, according to City Clerk Chris Engels. At that time, it will be named the Joe L. Stear Safety Building.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.

