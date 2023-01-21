City of Kuna logo
KUNA — Those who want to sit in on Kuna City Council meetings from afar may be in luck.

At the council’s Tuesday meeting, Councilmember Chris Bruce brought the topic of streaming to the floor of conversation. Bruce noted that there are a lot of people in the community that can’t make it to the council meetings.

