...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Payette,
northwestern Canyon, southwestern Gem and northeastern Malheur
Counties through 915 PM MDT...
At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Parma, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Nyssa around 900 PM MDT.
New Plymouth, Fruitland and Letha around 910 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Kuna firefighter Pat McConnel Jr., Capt. John Charlton, and engineer/paramedic Greg Johnson have a conversation in one of the vehicle bays at Kuna Fire District Station 1 on Wednesday.
KUNA — On Wednesday, the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Kuna Rural Fire District met and passed two resolutions regarding the language of a levy and a bond that will be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The levy would fund six new firefighter positions for the short staffed fire district. Currently, the fire department has a total of 15 firefighters, two of which are injured and one who just turned in a resignation letter, Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence said at the meeting.
When all of the firefighters are healthy and positions are filled, this staffing allows for a three-person engine company when the national standard calls for four, according to a press release sent out by the district. Two other firefighters are in a smaller squad vehicle primarily used for medical emergencies. According to Capt. Matt Coffelt, last rotation there were only three firefighters on duty to service the 30,000 people who live in the district.
The bond would fund a second fire station in the district to serve the area south of the train tracks in Kuna. The commission decided on a location to serve residents in the south end of town because of concerns about emergency personnel getting stuck on the north side of the railroad in an emergency due to a train blocking the way.
Should the measures pass in November, the projected cost for the levy and the bond would be $6.59 per month — or $79.06 per year — for the average homeowner, according to a press release from the district.
Both resolutions passed unanimously.
But the meeting was not without impassioned back-and-forth, which occurred between Commissioner Randall Feaster and members of the community who signed up for the public comment period on the district’s 2023 budget.
Feaster questioned if the proposed 2023 budget, which included a payroll increase to allow for the hiring of three additional firefighters and one additional administrator, was fiscally responsible, stating he thought the commission was “hoping for the best and preparing for the best.”
This brought out some emotion from the firefighters who attended the meeting, who expressed concern for their safety, the safety of the people calling them for help and the fatigue other fire departments in the valley have expressed about constantly coming out to Kuna to help the thinly stretched district.
“You guys have a responsibility as fire district commissioners, to look out for your community,” Coffelt said. “When you guys signed up as commissioners, you took an oath that it’s your job to do what’s in the best interest for the citizens of this fire district. That’s on you guys.”
Feaster said, “OK, first off, don’t scold me. I’m not scolding you.”
Coffelt apologized for his emotions explaining, “This is my job. I’ve lived here over 14 years, employed with the district for the same amount.”
His coworkers backed him up on the need for more firefighters.
“It’s also a concern for me as a firefighter because it’s not just about response time, it’s about my safety,” Matt Graham said.
Kymber Jenkins, a member of the community who had a fire on her property in July, also voiced support for the payroll increase. She said the response time for the fire at her house was 13 minutes, and it was 18 minutes before the first engine got there.
“While I really appreciate you wanting to be fiscal and fiscally sound with the budget I just want to encourage you to think about it’s not every time the doors open, but as insurance policy for every moment of every day for the what ifs,” Jenkins said. “My house could have burned down, right? And so looking at, we only lost a few acres and a trailer and about 230 feet and it could have looked very different … it is personal.”
In the end, the proposed budget passed the commissioner board unanimously, including a vote in favor by Feaster.
More information about the fire district’s bond, levy and 2023 budget can be found at kunafire.com