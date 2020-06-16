Kuna is among five Idaho cities with the highest census response rate.
Idaho’s other top responding cities are Dalton Gardens, Star, Eagle and Meridian.
About 490,000 of Idahoans have now responded to the 2020 census, according to the Census Bureau, making Canyon, Franklin, Gem, Lincoln, Payette, and Teton counties six of 44 counties that have surpassed their rate from the 2010 Census.
“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Idaho for their high response rate,” said Julie Lam, regional director of the Los Angeles Regional Census Office of the U.S. Census Bureau. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”
Idaho’s top five counties with the highest response rates are Ada County with a response rate of 74.7%, Gem County with 72%, Canyon County with 71.5%, Bonneville County with 70%, and Payette County with 69.9%.
The Census Bureau’s online response rate map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. Households in Idaho that have yet to respond can complete the 2020 Census online at my2020census.gov, by phone, or by mail. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.
Census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other programs and services for the next 10 years. Over the next decade, Idaho will receive an estimated $1,473 per person counted, per year in federal funding.