BOISE — When Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse’s family started talking about their memories of her, snow started falling.
Dunlap-Bosse’s family and friends held a celebration of life candlelight vigil at Julia Davis Park on Monday evening, on what would have been her 45th birthday — 27 years after she mysteriously went missing.
Dunlap-Bosse, who resided in Boise, went missing when she was 17 years old. Police originally believed she was a runaway, but her status was changed to endangered missing years later.
She had told friends that she needed to get away for a while, according to previous reporting by the Idaho Press. She left a note for her family, packed some things and stayed with friends until people stopped hearing from her. She was last seen in McCall after holding a job there for one day and has never been found.
Approximately 40 members of Dunlap-Bosse’s family and friends laughed and shed tears as they shared their favorite stories of her; they gathered in nearly freezing temperatures at the Boise park, where they played her favorite artists, like Garth Brooks, Ozzy Osbourne and Led Zeppelin.
Old Polaroids of her lay on picnic tables in the park, scattered among handmade crafts she had made along with personalized notes and her old stuffed teddy bear. The birthday cake, which lay centered on a table, read, “Happy Birthday Krystyn, we will leave our heart lights on” — a reference to the movie, “ET,” which was her favorite movie growing up, according to her mother, Kim Bosse.
“I think she would love this vigil,” said Crystal Fuhriman, Krystyn’s sister. “It’s interesting that it started snowing — she’s definitely talking to us.”
All who spoke talked about her zest for life — she loved to dance and sing, and Kim Bosse believes she is still dancing, wherever she she may be.
“From a scale of one to 100 of life, she was 155,” said her uncle, Dave Bosse.
As Kim and Fuhriman passed out cake to guests, high school friends of Krystyn shared memories of her through tears, reminiscing about how the three of them, Lindsay Breaux, Shannon McNall and Krystyn, were called “The Three Amigas.” They had plans to meet up at a Taco Bell on Overland Road 10 years after high school, but Dunlap-Bosse never showed.
“She loved life,” McNall said. “I don’t know if you ever met a person who had such a kid-full personality.”
Breaux said when Krystyn showed up at Bishop Kelly High School one day, it was like meeting an old friend.
“She was the funniest person I knew,” Breaux said. “She was witty, she was charming, she was passionate about life. She loved her friends and she loved her family.”
Sgt. Justin Kendall of the Boise Police Department attended with other officers who are involved in the case. They all echoed that Dunlap-Bosse will not be forgotten by the department, and they will continue to keep up the work on solving her case. Kendall told the Idaho Press that there is follow-up currently being done regarding the case, but a cold case is difficult without a crime scene.
“You never know who is going to spark an interest. All it takes is the right person to come forward with this much information,” Kendall said.
Kim looked up towards the sky as the last flakes of snow fell to the ground, and said seeing all of Krystyn’s friends and family gathered in honor of her life means everything.
“This is huge,” Kim said. “Krystyn will not be forgotten.”