CAVALCADE cover photos (Albertsons)

Albertsons location in Meridian in February.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Kroger and Albertsons will sell more than 400 stores and other assets for about $1.9 billion, seeking to clear a path for a merger with antitrust regulators reviewing a deal that would unify two of the nation's largest grocery chains.

The 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names, are being sold to to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.

