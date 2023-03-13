Four Killed Idaho Gag Order

Bryan Kohberger, who is charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5.

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published on March 13 on KTVB.COM.

MOSCOW — Around 60 search warrants were released last week ordering multiple companies to turn over information related to the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

Recommended for you

Load comments