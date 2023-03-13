MOSCOW — Around 60 search warrants were released last week ordering multiple companies to turn over information related to the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.
The warrants were filed in the months after the killings, but a judge signed an order last week to redact and release parts of the warrants to the public.
Kohberger, a former Washington State University graduate student in criminology, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022. Court records say police found DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene that matched Kohberger's DNA. He was later arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania in December 2022 and extradited to the Latah County Jail, where he remains until his preliminary hearing on June 26.
Prosecutors have yet to say what they believe the motive was behind the killings, but sealed and redacted search warrants shed light on what police have been looking for to build their case against their suspect.
What the warrants are for:
• Amazon (for sales from Jan. 1 2022-present of a KA-BAR USMC Fighting Knife Sheath and/or a KA-BAR full size straight-edged knife)
• American Express, Discover, Idaho Central Credit Union, Umpqua Bank, Wells Fargo, Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union (asks for financial records from the victims)