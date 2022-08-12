NAMPA – Faculty at Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School is looking to make the learning environment as welcoming and inclusive as possible for the 2022-23 academic year.
They enlisted the Kiwanis Club of Nampa to help.
On Thursday, a small handful of Kiwanis Club members were at Roosevelt, painting sidewalks outside the school in an attempt to create a welcoming atmosphere for students as the first day of instruction approaches on Aug. 18.
The paintings are also designed to help bridge the gap between autistic students and the general student body.
Paintings on the north side of the school are silhouettes of individuals dancing and performing yoga. The idea is that students drop by before entering the building and imitate the poses as a form of stimulation.
The east side of the school features a large blacktop where paintings are laid out to help students exert physical activity. The stencils, which were provided by St. Luke’s Medical Center, include a space for squats, jumping jacks, lunges, tight rope, sprints and hopscotch.
“You can call it mindfulness, you can call it being grounded. Any of those things,” said Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Shaun Tegethoff. “Knowing your space, feeling energized and calm, and get kids back into learning mode in the classroom.”
Tegethoff added that it’s a place to “give kids an activity and to integrate kids. I wanted to make sure every child could access the playground.”
She was referring to students with autism who might not utilize the fields on the east side of the school for fresh air and exercise. The newly painted blacktop can provide an alternative.
“It’s good for students with autism to come over and interact with others and it’s good for the general students, too,” said Dr. Stephanie Martin, a speech language pathologist and certified autism specialist at Roosevelt. “It’s a chance for each to initiate those interactions.”
Kiwanis Club of Nampa did similar projects last year at Iowa and Central elementary schools. The club will be out painting the grounds at Central on Monday.
Kiwanis Club President Kenny Wroten said the student activity can benefit teachers as well.
“It’s fun. They can do things in pairs, individually and as a group,” he said. “It’ll help the kids be ready to learn when they get into the classroom.”
