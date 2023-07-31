Kingdom to the Capitol

Members and supporters of the Kingdom to the Capitol tour gather Sunday at the Idaho Capitol in Boise.

 Photo by Jim Max / For the Idaho Press

Originally published July 31 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — Worship leaders held a concert on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol building Sunday evening, as part of a nationwide tour bringing worship music to every state.

Kingdom to the Capitol and counter-protestors

A Kingdom to the Capitol tour counter-protestor waves a non-binary pride flag Sunday at the Idaho Capitol in Boise. 

