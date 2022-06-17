NAMPA — Brooks Dille, an 8-year-old Nampa resident, grew interested in learning business skills when friends in Utah organized a business fair where kids could sell goods and make money.
Now, with the help of his dad, Paul Dille, Brooks will host Nampa’s first Kid Business Fair on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Nampa at the corner of 14th Avenue South and First Avenue South.
“It’s a farmers market and kids do the selling instead of parents,” Brooks said. “They can sell anything they find that they think they will make money with and they bring their own booths and set it up to look cool,” Brooks said.
Paul Dille said there will be 200 kids among 90 booths, one per family. Booth registration was open to children ages 5-15, according to the event website. Some of the items kids will be selling include bracelets, dog treats, photography, Korean food, and greeting cards, Dille said.
Brooks emphasized the important role the community will play in attending the event.
“(It’s) to help support all the kids that worked very hard on it, so they have something to look forward to from all their hard work,” Brooks said.
Paul emphasized that though the event will be kid-led, people of all ages can attend.
“We’ve already pushed for kids to get involved; now we want to invite the whole community,” Paul said.
