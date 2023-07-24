For a kid, a bike can mean independently going to school, or a friend’s house, or maybe the park.
But to get to any of these locations, they likely must navigate traffic signals and intersections and follow all the rules of the road.
To help children gain the confidence to safely travel by bike, Boise Bicycle Project has started a new program called Bicycle and Safety Hour — or BASH.
The first BASH was held Saturday at Ann Morrison Park and around 30 kids navigated a pop-up traffic garden, which was meant to simulate roadways and the different situations riders might encounter.
“It’s important to us at the bike project that we can get a bike to those that need it for transportation. … It's also important for us that we’re equipping kids with the skills in order to ride that bike safely,” said Devin McComas, programs director at the BBP.
The next BASH will be held at Boise Goathead Fest on Aug. 19 at Cecil D. Andrus Park, he said. The plan is to hold the free events monthly until the fall.
The course is aimed at kids ages 4 to 11 and includes instructions on how to check a bike, wear a helmet correctly, where to ride on the road, how to use roundabouts and yielding as well as bike dexterity skills.
On Saturday, chalk and halved-tennis balls demarcated lanes that the kids maneuvered until they reached a volunteer holding up a stop sign.
The event was volunteer-run, including about a dozen participants in the Bike Project’s Shifting Gears program, which is a partnership with the South Boise Women's Correctional Center. Women in the program can fix kids bikes to give away in order to earn a bicycle for their future release. Some eligible women in the program can participate in other volunteering opportunities and special events.
McComas said another idea behind the BASH is to bring together these volunteers, staff members and families in the neighbors to "build community connection over these bicycles."
Children who complete the course and are in need of a bike are eligible for a voucher for a free bike, helmet, lock and lights from the BBP.
Kids bikes are also available at the Bike Project on a sliding scale, meaning families pay what they can afford between $10 and $75. There are 16-inch, 20-inch BMX bikes and 24-inch kids bikes available through the sliding scale program.
BBP Bike Advocacy Director Nina Pienaar is working to establish a permanent traffic garden in Boise so other organizations may use it to teach bike safety as well.
"Traffic gardens are important because they offer a controlled environment where children can learn and practice real-life road safety skills, preparing them to be responsible and confident road users," Pienaar wrote in an email. "By instilling safe habits early on, traffic gardens contribute to safer streets and a more bike-friendly community in Boise."
She's looking for a location that's with enough spaces that's close to schools and residential areas.
She previously told the Idaho Press that she grew up using her school's traffic garden frequently.
“I definitely remember being excited about it, and my classmates as well,” she said at the time. “We spent hours riding and changing the role between who gets to ride and who is the traffic marshal.”